JUST IN
Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' implicates Indian-origin lawyer Vijaya Gadde
India's Greenhouse-in-a-Box startup Kheyti wins 2022 Earthshot Prize
Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai to build luxury homes
E-commerce platform Carousell lays off 110 employees to reduce costs
OYO to downsize 3,700-employee base including fresh hires, cut 600 jobs
Arena-Varde Partners, NARCL and Authum submit final bids for Srei companies
Kerala cooperative secures second position in global sectoral ranking
Give management of Amrapali to Uttar Pradesh: AG tells Supreme Court
Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: Air India to govt
DPIIT ropes in 5 social sector ministries for infra development
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' implicates Indian-origin lawyer Vijaya Gadde
Business Standard

SJVN bags Maharashtra discom's 200-MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Saturday said that its arm SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd

Topics
SJVN | Maharashtra | Discoms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Solar panel, Solar power

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Saturday said that its arm SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

"Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited has bagged 200 MW solar power project on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through e-RA (Reverse Auction) conducted on December 2, 2022," a BSE filing said.

The tentative cost of this project is around Rs 1,200 crore and the project is expected to generate 455.52 Million Units (MUs) in the 1st Year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10,480.82 MUs, it said.

The commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute to the government of India's mission of reduction in carbon emission.

Currently the company's renewable portfolio stands at 4,320.5 MW, out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1,385 MW under construction and 2,756 is at different stages of implementation.

The company has aligned its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of the government of India's target of achieving 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

As a strategic and reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SJVN

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 18:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.