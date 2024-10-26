Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit grows to Rs 182.66 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit grows to Rs 182.66 cr

It had posted a PAT of Rs 68.66 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

Total income decreased to Rs 1,305.19 crore in the second quarter.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Saturday reported a three-fold rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 182.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on account of lower expenses.

It had posted a PAT of Rs 68.66 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income decreased to Rs 1,305.19 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,359.23 crore a year ago. The company reduced its expenses to Rs 1,070.76 crore from Rs 1,172.02 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi to auction 7 properties worth Rs 15.47 cr of Bishal Group on Dec 10

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

REC Q2 results: Net profit grows 7% to Rs 4,037 cr on higher income

Indian police

Attack on police in restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

Q2 earnings, Q2

JK Cement Q2 results: PAT falls 22.5% to Rs 136 cr, revenue at Rs 2,560 cr

Topics : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Jaiprakash Power Ventures JPVL Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon