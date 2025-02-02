Business Standard

Texmaco Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 76 cr; order book touches Rs 7,612 cr

Texmaco Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 76 cr; order book touches Rs 7,612 cr

The company's total revenue from operations also surged 47.9 per cent to Rs 1,326 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 896 crore a year ago



Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Sunday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 76 crore in December quarter, riding on higher deliveries of freight cars.

It had posted Rs 30 crore PAT (profit after tax) in the year ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue from operations also surged 47.9 per cent to Rs 1,326 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 896 crore a year ago.

Texmaco's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter reached Rs 139 crore, up from Rs 91 crore in October-December quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

 

"Higher freight car deliveries drove its strong performance," Texmaco said.

As of December 31, the company's order book was at Rs 7,612 crore.

The company's Executive Director & Vice Chairman Indrajit Mookerjee said: "Despite a challenging market environment, Texmaco maintained a steady performance in Q3 FY25, reflecting operational stability and adaptability. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency, managing costs and strengthening its execution capabilities."  In Q3 FY25, the company delivered 2,714 freight cars, registering a 54.6 per cent increase from 1,756 in Q3 FY24.

For the nine months ending December 2024 (9M FY25), deliveries totalled 8,015 freight cars, reflecting a 69.7 per cent YoY growth from 4,724 in the previous year.

"The surge deliveries highlight Texmaco's manufacturing capabilities and ability to meet growing demand," it said.

Part of the $3 billion Adventz Group, Texmaco operates across three key business segments: freight cars (including manufacturing, steel foundry, and component systems), infra (rail and green energy), and electrical.

The company has seven manufacturing facilities -- five in West Bengal, one each in Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

