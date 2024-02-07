Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Consumer Q3 result: Profit rises 27% to Rs 513 crore on festive demand

The company reported a consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax of 5.13 billion rupees ($61.8 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 27% from the year-ago period

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31

Tata Consumer's core profit margin expanded 190 basis points to 15% year-on-year

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Consumer Products reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday aided by higher demand for tea and staples during the festive period, though it was hurt by an unexpected one-time charge.
 
The company reported a consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 513 crore ($61.8 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 27% from the year-ago period.
 
The company incurred an expense of Rs 91.53 crore due to acquisition-related costs, service expenses, and business restructuring.
 
Revenue from operations rose nearly 10% to Rs 3,804 crore, led by a 10% growth in its domestic business.
 
The business constitutes 62.4% of its total revenue.
 
Tata Consumer's key beverages segment grew 8%, with its tea volumes up 2% amid sustained domestic demand.
 
It also benefited from strong demand for staples like salt, despite higher prices compared to rivals ITC and Marico according to analysts.
 
Tata Consumer's core profit margin expanded 190 basis points to 15% year-on-year.
 
The Tata Group company, which also runs a joint venture with Starbucks in India, said its international business grew 11%.
 
"In both tea and salt, we saw premiumisation at play with the premium portfolio in tea and the value added salt portfolio recording good growth," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director and CEO.
 
Tata Consumer's results comes after bigger rival Britannia Industries reported a near 2% fall in profit due to subdued rural demand and elevated competition from smaller packaged food makers.
 
In contrast, ITC reported better-than-expected profit, helped by price hikes.
 
In January, Tata Consumer said it would buy a 75% stake in Capital Foods, known for its "Ching's Secret" and "Smith Jones" brands for Rs 5,100 crore, and wholly acquire health products maker Organic India for Rs 1,900 crore.
 
Shares of Tata Consumer closed up 0.23% ahead of results.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

