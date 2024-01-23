Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 206 cr on transportation segment

The company's net profit rose to 2.06 billion rupees ($24.78 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.95 billion rupees a year ago

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Revenue from operations rose to 9.14 billion rupees from 8.18 billion rupees a year ago

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian design and technology services company Tata Elxsi reported a 6% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by healthy demand in its transportation segment.
The company's net profit rose to 2.06 billion rupees ($24.78 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.95 billion rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to 9.14 billion rupees from 8.18 billion rupees a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's transportation segment, which contributes about 47% of its revenue, grew 15.6% year-on-year, boosted by deal wins and sustained traction in the Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) engagements.
Major Indian IT companies reported mixed quarterly results earlier this month. Their commentary suggested that the demand environment has not deteriorated sequentially, signalling stabilisation and boosted bets of a rebound in the sector.
Infosys, India's second-largest IT company, narrowed its revenue forecast for the year, while HCLTech, the third-largest, trimmed the top end of its full-year revenue forecast.
Peer Persistent Systems posted a 20.3% rise in quarterly profit on Saturday.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Granules Q3 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.6% to Rs 126 crore

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Oberoi Realty reported 49% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 360.15 cr

Topics : Tata Tata Elxsi Q3 results stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon