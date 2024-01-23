Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Granules Q3 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.6% to Rs 126 crore

The company's consolidated profit rose 1.6% to 1.26 billion rupees (nearly $15 million), according to an exchange filing

paracetamol, pharma, drugs, medicine, health

Revenue rose 1% to 11.56 billion rupees, with the fixed dosages segment contributing 66% to the total

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Granules India reported a marginal rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by easing raw material costs.
The company's consolidated profit rose 1.6% to 1.26 billion rupees (nearly $15 million), according to an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Granules has seen slowing profit growth since the third quarter of 2022. It reported a fall in profit for the past two quarters as it grappled with soaring costs.
The company reported a 0.6% climb in expenses for the third quarter, helped by a 7% fall in raw material costs. In contrast, expenses ranged between 9% and 17% in the last four quarters.
This resulted in a flat profit margin year-on-year at 11%.
Revenue rose 1% to 11.56 billion rupees, with the fixed dosages segment contributing 66% to the total.
Granules, which focuses on making active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), holds 30% of the global market for Paracetamol. It makes the drug's API and finished dosage, the ready-for-consumption product.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3.2% after the results before paring some gains to trade 2.9% higher.
They climbed about 14% in the December quarter, outperforming a 9% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.
Rival Glenmark Life Sciences is also expected to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Also Read

Pharma industry optimistic, expects more collaborative efforts in New Year

Glenmark cuts diabetes drug cost by 70% with first Indian biosimilar launch

Glenmark recalls 1,200 bottles of generic hypertension drug in US

Glenmark Pharma Q1 profit drops 22% to Rs 150 crore on higher expenses

Bulk drug imports from China hit 75% in FY23 despite PLI scheme: Report

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Oberoi Realty reported 49% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 360.15 cr

Cipla's net profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,055.9 crore in third quarter

Q3 result preview: US, India to aid revenue growth for Pharma Inc

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : paracetamol Pharma sector pharmaceutical firms Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon