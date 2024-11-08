Business Standard
Tata Motors Q2 results: Net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Motors on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,00,534 crore compared to Rs 1,04,444 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses stood at Rs 97,330 crore against Rs 1,00,649 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

