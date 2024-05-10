Business Standard
Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit rises over three-fold to Rs 17,407 cr

Tata Motors

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,407.18 crore for the quarter that ended March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a staggering 222 per cent growth in profit compared to Rs 5,407.79 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 1.19 trillion, a 13.5 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1.05 trillion.
The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per ordinary share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs 3 special dividend).

Shares closed trading at Rs 1,046.85 following the company's quarterly earnings report.






Topics : Tata Motors Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

