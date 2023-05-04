Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power Company Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 54 per cent rise in its net consolidated profit in the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 778 crore from Rs 503 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22).

The company reported march-quarter consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 12,454 crore. It was Rs 11,960 crore in the last quarter of FY22.

“The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each (@ 200 per cent) to the shareholders for the year ended 31st March 2023,” the company said in a regulatory filing.