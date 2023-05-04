Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: Net profit rises 37% on higher vehicle sales

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 37% jump in fourth-quarter profit , helped by higher vehicle sales in the domestic market.
The company’s profit jumped to Rs 859 crore ($105 million) for the three months ended March 31 from Rs 627 crore a year earlier.
Hero MotoCorp reported march-quarter revenue from operations at Rs 8,307 crore. It was Rs 7,422 crore in the last quarter of FY22.
Commenting on the company's performance, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said the company has been able to drive margin expansion and profitable growth this quarter through a judicious combination of pricing, savings, and product mix. "In the coming fiscal year, we have lined up a slew of product launches in different segments with an aim to strengthen our premium portfolio as well as premiumisation of existing models, which will help us deliver improvement in market share," he added.
The company is also accelerating its EV rollout, with a plan to be in 100 cities within this calendar year, Gupta said.
"Apart from exclusive Vida outlets in certain cities, we will be using our existing distribution system across cities to ensure wider reach. The recent price revision now makes Vida accessible to more customers, and we expect this will increase the EV transition in scooter category," he added.
Gupta noted that the economic activity in India continues to build momentum with key indicators moving in the positive direction.
Also Read
Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Harley back in saddle: Rides with Hero for 'most affordable' bike
GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use
Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm
HDFC Q4 profit up 20% at Rs 4,425 cr on robust net interest income
Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore
Cognizant Q1 profit up 3%; personnel-related action to impact 3,500 staff
Dabur reports 0.5% fall in net profit, declares dividend of Rs 2.7 apiece
"We do expect two-wheeler industry revenue growth to be double-digit in the coming year," he stated.
Shares of the company ended 0.43 per cent up at Rs 2,514.05 apiece on the BSE.
(With agencies input)