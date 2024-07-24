Business Standard
IndiGrid Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 137 cr on higher income

Its total income rose to Rs 873.3 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 654.5 crore a year earlier

Expenses were at Rs 727.2 crore as against Rs 539.7 crore a year ago | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 136.9 crore during the June quarter, helped by higher income.
It had clocked Rs 107 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
Its total income rose to Rs 873.3 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 654.5 crore a year earlier.
Expenses were at Rs 727.2 crore as against Rs 539.7 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGrid Q1 results corporate earnings

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

