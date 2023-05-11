close

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

The bank's gross non-performing asset stood at 2.88 per cent and its net NPAs were at 0.04 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 144.4 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 309.50 crore in the quarter ended March 31 as compared to Rs 126.52 crore in the same period in 2021-22 (FY22). The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share of face value Rs 10.
In FY23, its net profit was Rs 1,099.92 crore. In FY22, it had recorded a loss of Rs 414.58 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 2.88 per cent and its net NPAs were at 0.04 per cent. GNPA and NNPA was 3.4 per cent and 0.05 per cent as of December 31, 2022.
During the quarter, the bank disbursed loans worth Rs 6,001 crore. In the whole FY23, it was at Rs 20,037 crore. Its gross loan book was up 33 per cent to Rs 24,085 crore.

The bank's deposits at Rs 25,538 crore as of March 31 were 40 per cent higher than March last year. Its capital adequacy ratio was at 25.8 per cent with Tier-1 capital at 22.7 per cent.

Topics : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank small finance banking Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

