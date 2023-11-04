close
Vedanta Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 1,783 cr, income rises to Rs 39,585 cr

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 39,585 crore from Rs 37,351 crore in the year-ago period

Vedanta Resources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,783 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023 on account of one-time exceptional item because of adoption of new tax rate.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,808 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 39,585 crore from Rs 37,351 crore in the year-ago period.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

