SBI posts 9.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,099 cr in Q2

On a standalone basis, it posted a net profit of Rs 14,330.02 crore as against Rs 13,264.52 crore in the year-ago period

SBI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
The country's largest lender SBI on Saturday reported a 9.13 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 16,099.58 crore.
The state-run lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,752 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 18,356 crore in the June quarter.
On a standalone basis, it posted a net profit of Rs 14,330.02 crore as against Rs 13,264.52 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank, which controls over a fifth of the overall market and has the widest network in the country, reported a total income of over Rs 1.12 lakh crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 88,733 crore in the year-ago period.
From an asset quality perspective, its gross non-performing assets ratio was at 2.55 per cent as of September 30, an improvement from the 3.52 per cent in the year-ago period and the 2.76 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Its overall capital adequacy stood at 14.28 per cent as of September 30.

Topics : sbi Q2 results

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon