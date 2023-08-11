Voltas reports 19% increase in profit on surge in AC sales in June quarter

(Reuters) - Tata Group company Voltas reported nearly a 19% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by the performance of its arm that makes air conditioners and air coolers.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.29 billion Indian rupees ($15.58 million) for the quarter ending June 30 from 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier.

Income from operations rose nearly 22% to 33.35 billion rupees.

Its mainstay unitary cooling products segment, which makes goods such as air conditioners, coolers and purifiers, reported a 16% rise in revenue and a 15% increase in volume growth.

Earlier, rivals Blue Star and Havells India also posted a rise in their quarterly earnings.

Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result Patanjali Foods Q1 profit slumps over 60% as high expenses dent margins Glenmark Pharma Q1 results: Profit after tax dips 22% to Rs 149.9 cr Glenmark Pharma Q1 profit drops 22% to Rs 150 crore on higher expenses Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

($1 = 82.8070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Ashish Chandra; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)