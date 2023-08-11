Voltas reports 19% increase in profit on surge in AC sales in June quarter

(Reuters) - Tata Group company Voltas reported nearly a 19% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by the performance of its arm that makes air conditioners and air coolers.
Consolidated net profit rose to 1.29 billion Indian rupees ($15.58 million) for the quarter ending June 30 from 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier.
Income from operations rose nearly 22% to 33.35 billion rupees.
Its mainstay unitary cooling products segment, which makes goods such as air conditioners, coolers and purifiers, reported a 16% rise in revenue and a 15% increase in volume growth.
Earlier, rivals Blue Star and Havells India also posted a rise in their quarterly earnings.
Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results.
Also Read
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result
Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts
Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website
CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website
GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result
Patanjali Foods Q1 profit slumps over 60% as high expenses dent margins
Glenmark Pharma Q1 results: Profit after tax dips 22% to Rs 149.9 cr
Glenmark Pharma Q1 profit drops 22% to Rs 150 crore on higher expenses
Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter
Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter
($1 = 82.8070 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Ashish Chandra; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)