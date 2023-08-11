Confirmation

Voltas reports 19% increase in profit on surge in AC sales in June quarter

Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results

Voltas

Voltas

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
(Reuters) - Tata Group company Voltas reported nearly a 19% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by the performance of its arm that makes air conditioners and air coolers.
Consolidated net profit rose to 1.29 billion Indian rupees ($15.58 million) for the quarter ending June 30 from 1.09 billion rupees a year earlier.
Income from operations rose nearly 22% to 33.35 billion rupees.
Its mainstay unitary cooling products segment, which makes goods such as air conditioners, coolers and purifiers, reported a 16% rise in revenue and a 15% increase in volume growth.
Earlier, rivals Blue Star and Havells India also posted a rise in their quarterly earnings.
Voltas shares closed down 0.98% at 828.55 rupees ahead of the results.

($1 = 82.8070 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto and Ashish Chandra; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

