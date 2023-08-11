Confirmation

Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country

Nalco logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income dropped to Rs 3,226.88 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,847.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nalco National Aluminium Company Q1 results company

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

