Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 3,226.88 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,847.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter JSPL net profit declines 13% to Rs 1,692 crore in Q1 due to high expenses Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters ABB India's profit doubles to Rs 296 cr in June qtr due to higher revenue Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1