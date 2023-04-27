Voltas shares decline nearly 3% after March quarter earnings announcement

Shares of Voltas Ltd fell by nearly 3 per cent on Thursday morning trade after the air conditioning maker reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the March 2023 quarter.

The stock fell by 2.85 per cent to Rs 830.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined 2.82 per cent to Rs 830.50.

Voltas Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 143.23 crore in the March 2023 quarter, due to provisions made on delayed collection in the international project business.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.71 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of Voltas was up 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,936.76 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 2,633.72 crore a year ago.

Also Read Union Minister Gadkari pitches for investments from Tata Group in Nagpur One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023 Piyush Goyal discusses investment opportunities with US executives in NY Warehousing developer Pragati Group raises $200mn from Singapore based fund Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share KPIT Technologies Q4FY23 net profit up 41.5% on recent mega deal wins LTTS Q4 net profit rises 18% at Rs 309.6 cr, to hire 2,000 people in FY24 Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

"Profit before and after taxes were impacted during the current quarter due to provisions made on delayed collection in the international project business," Voltas said in its earnings statement.