close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LTTS Q4 net profit rises 18% at Rs 309.6 cr, to hire 2,000 people in FY24

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 309.6 crore.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 309.6 crore.

The engineering services company's post tax net profit in FY23 rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,169.8 crore.

For the reporting quarter, the company's revenues grew 19 per cent to Rs 2,096.2 crore while the operating profit margin was stable at 18.7 per cent.

The company's managing director and chief executive Amit Chadha told PTI that it will be targeting a revenue growth of more than 20 per cent in FY24.

The operating profit margin may come down to 17 per cent primarily because of amortisation pressures from acquisitions and low margin intensity of the newly acquired Smart World and Communication business of the parent L&T.

The operating profit margin will go into the 18 per cent range by the first half of FY26, he said, adding that the company has made rapid strides on the profitability front during the Covid period and will get the number up again.

Also Read

Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge

Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases

LTTS: Recent acquisition of SWC overhang dents investor sentiment

HUL Q3 results: Net profit beats estimates, royalty to parent bumped up

Q2 earnings: Corporate profits decline, a first in nine quarters

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

Bajaj Finance Q4 net up 30% to Rs 3,158 cr on robust net interest income

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

The company added 1,400 people in FY23 to take its overall employee base to 22,233 at the end of the fiscal. It will be adding at least 2,000 people to its rolls in FY24, Chadha said.

He also said the company gave increments to select employees in January, and will be giving usual increments starting with the July salaries to all its staff for their performance.

According to him, LTTS is more sanguine about its growth even amid the impact of the ongoing weak macro environment on the technology sector because it is present in areas where companies continue to spend on.

These include electrification and energy transition, digital which includes artificial intelligence, cyber security and cloud, and business transformation to reduce costs, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LTTS Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

ICICI Prudential Life
2 min read

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

IPO
1 min read

Reliance General to accept e-Rupee through Yes Bank for premium payments

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Tata Power to 'BB+' with stable outlook

Tata Power
1 min read

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon