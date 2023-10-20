close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.74%)
5986.45 -44.55
Nifty Midcap (-1.16%)
39864.10 -468.50
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Volvo Car India retail sales increase 40% in Jan-Sep to 1,751 units

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew 40 per cent year-on-year to 1,751 units in the January-September period this fiscal

Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV

In the January-September period, EV sales accounted for 27 per cent of total sales, the automaker stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew 40 per cent year-on-year to 1,751 units in the January-September period this fiscal.
The company had reported retail sales of 1,252 units in the year-ago period.
The sales growth was primarily driven by the XC60, which contributed 35 per cent of the total volume, Volvo Car India said in a statement.
Besides, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed well during the period with a retail of 419 units, accounting for 24 per cent of the total volume, it added.
In the January-September period, EV sales accounted for 27 per cent of total sales, the automaker stated.
"This success reflects customer confidence and our commitment to providing premium, sustainable vehicles to the Indian market," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.
Volvo Cars established a presence in India in 2007 and currently sells models through 25 dealerships in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Volvo Car's sales in India increased by 33% in January-June period

EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo MD

To ensure driver comfort, Centre mandates air-conditioning in trucks

Eicher unit to provide electric trucks for Amazon India's delivery ops

After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

Kajaria Ceramics Q2 results: Net profit rises 54.5% to Rs 108 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit drops 35% to Rs 1,729 cr

Glenmark Life Sciences posts Q2 results, profit up on back of API boost

Century Textiles Q2FY24 result: Net loss widens to Rs 32 crore QoQ

Mphasis Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 391 cr; revenue down 6%

Topics : Volvo Car retail market

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon