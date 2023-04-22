YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions



For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank witnessed a 32.7 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 717 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday posted a 45 per cent decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore.



For the quarter under review, its core net interest income grew 15.4 per cent to Rs 2,105 crore, while the non-interest income was up 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,082 crore. Profits for both the March quarter and the fiscal year have been impacted by accelerated provisioning, the bank said.

The bank, which had to be rescued in FY20 in a SBI-led effort, backed by both the Reserve Bank and the government, said this is the second consecutive year where it has been able to post profits.

Also Read YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week Rate hikes will help Indian banks post healthy profits in FY23: S&P YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever User additions help Reliance Jio report 16% rise in Q4 net profit Reliance Retail Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 2,415 crore; finance cost jumps Reliance Retail Q4 profit rises 12.9% to Rs 2,415 cr, revenue up 21% RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates