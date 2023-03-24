JUST IN
Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory: Reports
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences gets US health regulator's nod for its generic medicine

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for doxepin hydrochloride capsules of strength 150 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | USFDA | Depression

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic doxepin hydrochloride capsules used in the treatment of depression and anxiety.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for doxepin hydrochloride capsules of strength 150 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, it added.

Doxepin hydrochloride capsule is indicated to treat mental/mood problems such as depression and anxiety. It helps improve moods and feelings of well-being, relieves anxiety and tension, helps sleep better and increases the energy level, it added.

The drug had annual sales of USD 2.11 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT January 2023 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 15:04 IST

