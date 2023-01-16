JUST IN
Federal Bank Q3 net profit up 54% at Rs 803.61 cr, asset quality improves
Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for treating depression

Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday said its US arm has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market generic Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules used to treat depression.

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is to market Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules of strengths 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, it added.

Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, Zydus Lifesciences said.

The capsules had annual sales of USD 85 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:38 IST

