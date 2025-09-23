Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Amwoodo raises $4 mn in Pre-Series A round; Adventz among key investors

Amwoodo raises $4 mn in Pre-Series A round; Adventz among key investors

Kolkata-based Amwoodo to use fresh funds to boost manufacturing, D2C platform, launch eco-friendly brands, and support bamboo-growing communities

Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been developing bamboo-first products as alternatives to single-use plastics

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Bamboo-based sustainable solutions startup Amwoodo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round that saw participation from Adventz Group, Rainmatter, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said the fresh capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Ecoconsious, launch new plastic-alternative brands under the House of Amwoodo, and deepen community engagement in bamboo-growing regions.

Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been developing bamboo-first products as alternatives to single-use plastics. It has established B2B partnerships with Himalaya Wellness, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels, while also scaling its consumer business through Ecoconsious.

 

"With this support, we are not just scaling a business; we are fueling a movement to make eco-conscious living the norm, not the exception," said Agni Mitra, Founder & CEO of Amwoodo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

