Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 06:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / BYT Capital launches ₹180 crore deep-tech fund to back frontier innovation

BYT Capital launches ₹180 crore deep-tech fund to back frontier innovation

BYT Capital has launched a ₹180 crore Category II AIF focused on deep-tech, targeting 18-20 startups with ₹3-6 crore initial cheques and a 55 per cent follow-on reserve

Amit Chand, founder, BYT Capital

Amit Chand, Founder, BYT Capital

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BYT Capital, an India-focused deep-tech venture capital firm founded by Amit Chand, Dinesh Kumar and partners with experience across research-led innovation and early-stage investing, has announced the launch of its maiden ₹180 crore Category II alternative investment fund (AIF). The fund will back founders building at the frontier of scientific and engineering innovation.
 
Who are the founders, and when is the fund expected to reach final close?
 
Chand brings over two decades of leadership experience across corporate strategy, entrepreneurship and early-stage investing. Kumar has a decade of expertise backing emerging ventures as co-founder of FAAD Capital. With strong early investor participation and more than half the corpus already subscribed, the fund is expected to reach its final close by Q3 2026.
 
 
Why does BYT Capital see deep-tech as a strategic opportunity for India?
 
“India is entering a phase where scientific entrepreneurship can deliver venture-scale outcomes,” said Amit Chand, founder of BYT Capital. “DeepTech is the new infrastructure layer—an unseen but essential foundation for the next era of industrial and economic growth. It enables strategic independence, propels high-value manufacturing, and strengthens India’s position in global frontier innovation.”

Also Read

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

Microsoft, Google, Amazon bet big on India: What's driving the AI rush?

Private equity

PE/VC investments highest in a decade, says Equirus Capital report

startup funding investment

Indian Angel Network announces final close of $100 million fund

china trains

World's first AI-planned high-speed rail tunnel tested in China's Wufeng

Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YouTube

YouTube's Neal Mohan is TIME's 2025 CEO of the Year: All you need to know

 
What is the broader context for deep-tech funding in India in 2025?
 
India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem secured over $600 million in funding in 2025, propelled by developments in artificial intelligence, clean energy and space technology. BYT Capital’s launch adds to the expanding pool of patient, technical capital supporting frontier R&D enterprises in the country.
 
How will the fund deploy capital, and what sectors will it focus on?
 
The fund is backed by India-aligned high net worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices who see deep-tech as a long-horizon, high-impact asset class. It will deploy capital across 18–20 deep-tech startups, with ₹3–6 crore initial cheques and 55 per cent of the corpus reserved for follow-on rounds.
 
In its first year, the fund has already committed investments across sectors, including space technology, life sciences, robotics and clean energy, reflecting high-value IP emerging from Indian engineering and research ecosystems.
 
What kind of startups is BYT Capital targeting?
 
The fund will focus on startups translating lab-stage discoveries into scalable products with global market pull. BYT Capital said it will partner early with scientific founders building in areas such as space, life sciences, energy and frontier AI, which typically require patient capital, technical diligence and hands-on incubation.

More From This Section

Fintech

Global fintechs bet on India's prepaid forex cards as travel demand surgespremium

start up

SPF, govt plan steps to retain and draw back Indian deeptech tech talentpremium

large-cap funds, equity fund

Fintech firm Fibe raises $35 million from IFC in Series F funding

skydo

Fintech Skydo set to expand to US after $10 million Series A round

Blinkit

India's quick commerce bubble may be close to bursting, warns Blinkit CEO

Topics : Venture Capital clean energy AI start-up artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon