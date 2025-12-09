Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / YouTube's Neal Mohan is TIME's 2025 CEO of the Year: All you need to know

YouTube's Neal Mohan is TIME's 2025 CEO of the Year: All you need to know

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has been named TIME's 2025 CEO of the Year for his 'calm leadership' and 'big role in shaping what billions watch daily'

Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YouTube

YouTube chief executive officer Neal Mohan

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has been named TIME's 2025 CEO of the Year. The magazine says his decisions shape what billions watch every single day. Mohan, who spent part of his early years studying in Lucknow and learned Sanskrit and Hindi in school, is described as a "calm yet powerful force" behind one of the world’s most influential platforms.
 
TIME calls him a “culture shaper” whose leadership influences global viewing habits -- often without loud displays of power or personality.
 
In its profile, TIME said that Mohan appears “surprisingly mellow” despite leading what it calls the “world’s most powerful distraction machine”. The magazine writes, "In many ways, YouTube is creating the cultural diet that the globe is beginning to subsist on. Mohan is the farmer; what he cultivates will be what we eat."
 
 
Alongside this vast influence, the magazine highlights Mohan’s grounded personality. "The pilot of the world's most powerful distraction machine is surprisingly mellow. He's quiet-spoken, deliberative, hard to ruffle. He likes watching sports, going to his daughters' dance recitals, and open white shirts, just normal stuff," it said.   

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'Vote chori biggest anti-national act': Rahul Gandhi's big charge at EC

early-onset arthritis

Is modern living driving early arthritis in millennials and Gen Z?

cash, rupee

Cash at home and the 84% tax buzz: What the new rules actually mean

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Loco pilots push for FDTL-like rest rules as IndiGo crisis continues

Beijing, China

China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

 

From Lucknow schooling to Silicon Valley leadership

 
Mohan, 52, studied electrical engineering at Stanford University before beginning his career as a senior analyst at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) in 1994.
 
He later joined NetGravity, which was acquired by DoubleClick, where he rose to vice-president of business operations. His leadership helped reshape DoubleClick during difficult years, and he moved into Google’s ad division when the tech giant bought the company in 2007 for $3.1 billion.
 
By 2011, Mohan had become central to YouTube’s long-term strategy. Google even offered him a $100 million retention package a move that proved to be crucial as his product vision helped guide YouTube’s next decade.
 

Creators at the heart of YouTube’s growth

 
More than 2 billion people watch YouTube every day, tuning in for everything from pet-rescue clips to major film releases. Creators like MrBeast, Ms. Rachel and Mark Rober have crossed over into mainstream entertainment, turning YouTube into a global talent engine.
 
Mohan believes this success builds on itself. “Creator success on the platform brings in all of these viewers and fans from all over the world, which in turn brings in brands and advertisers and marketing opportunities,” he says.
 
In 2024, YouTube generated over $36 billion in advertising revenue and around $14 billion from subscriptions. In 2025, advertising grew 15 per cent in the first nine months, while subscriptions to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music jumped 25 per cent.
 

AI becomes the next big push

 
Under Mohan, YouTube has invested heavily in artificial intelligence to help creators work faster and reach global audiences. In September, YouTube introduced more than 30 AI tools, three times the number it launched the previous year. 
 
These include:
• automatic dubbing into multiple languages
• text-to-music tools
• highlight generators
• long-to-short video converters
 
Mohan said that AI will bring back some of YouTube’s early energy, giving new creators more opportunities to build audiences from scratch. It also has a critical safety role.

More From This Section

US immigrants, Migrants US

ICE arrests of Afghans surge after National Guard attack, say lawyers

Hun Sen, Cambodia

Cambodia vows fierce fight against Thailand amid escalating border conflict

gaza, palestine

Ceasefire enters tougher phase as Trump plan aims to reshape Gaza's future

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk calls for abolishing the EU after the bloc fined X for $140 mn

Sri Lanka, US Aid

Cyclone Ditwah: US provides immediate $2 million emergency aid to Sri Lanka

Topics : YouTube YouTube Ads artifical intelligence Silicon Valley CEOs Silicon Valley Time magazine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon