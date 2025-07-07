Monday, July 07, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Clean-label food startup Khetika raises ₹154 crore for expansion

Clean-label food startup Khetika raises ₹154 crore for expansion

Clean-label food startup Khetika on Monday said it has raised USD 18 million, or about Rs 154 crore, from a clutch of investors for expansion.

startup, startup funding, funding

The Mumbai-based company sells products through e-commerce platforms and large retail stores only, and is aiming to expand into new cities and build teams across innovation, marketing, and operations.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Clean-label food startup Khetika on Monday said it has raised ₹18 million, or about Rs 154 crore, from a clutch of investors for expansion.

Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital, along with existing investors Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums participated in the funding round, a statement said.

The company, which aims to make preservative-free food accessible to every Indian household, plans to use the funds to fuel growth, brand building and operational expansion, the statement said, adding that it will also provide secondary exit to early investors. 

The Mumbai-based company sells products through e-commerce platforms and large retail stores only, and is aiming to expand into new cities and build teams across innovation, marketing, and operations.

 

The company's co-founder and chief executive, Prithwi Singh said at a time when the Indian food sector is grappling with "adulteration and high use of harmful chemicals" Khetika procures directly from farmers and has a differentiated product and supply chain ecosystem.

He added that the company has had a remarkable growth in the past, and is now "aiming to scale by 10X over the next three years".

"We believe the Indian Food space is set for transformation with more consumers preferring healthy and clean food," Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office's head of private investments Narayanan Venkitraman said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiummanufacturing

Zetwerk rides China+1 wave, eyes 80% revenue from global companies

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Nykaa expects Q1FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow by around mid-20%

Lenskart

Visioning expansion: IPO-bound Lenskart sets sights on AI glasses

Startups, Indian startups

India launches initiative to identify top 100 deep-tech startups

Oyo hotel

Oyo's DanCenter to add 250 premium vacation homes across India in FY26

Topics : start- ups fundings Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon