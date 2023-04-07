close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian startup funding dives 75% YoY to $2.8 bn in Q1 of CY 2023: Tracxn

Deal values dip sequentially as well; despite this India emerges as second-highest funded nation, behind the US

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Funding in the Indian start-up ecosystem plunged by as much as 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY), to $2.8 billion across 301 deals in the first quarter of this calendar year. This compares to the $11.9 billion that start-ups brought in from 816 deals during the same period last year.
Total funding also declined by 21 per cent compared to Q4 2022. The previous quarter saw budding companies raise $3.7 billion from 347 deals.

This was characterised by a fall in late-stage deals, which fell 79 per cent YoY to $1.8 billion, compared to 8.8 billion in Q1 2022. Quarter-on-quarter, the decline was 23 per cent in comparison to Q4 2022. Rising inflation and interest rates impacted investments significantly.
Regardless, India emerged as the second-highest funded geography in Q1 2023, behind the US.

Funding has also seen a significant month-on-month improvement on the back of large deals from Lenskart and PhonePe, which raised $500 million and $350 million respectively. March saw start-ups raise a total of $1.2 billion, compared to $777 million in February, an increase of 54 per cent.
No unicorns were created in Q1 of 2023, versus 14 unicorns in the year ago period. The quarter saw 46 acquisitions and three IPOs.

Also Read

Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses

PhonePe in talks to raise $700 million at $12 billion valuation

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn

ADIA to invest $500 mn in Lenskart, hold 10% stake in eyewear retailer

B2B start-up ElasticRun takes a step back, to focus on core strategy

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

Nykaa expects BPC biz FY23 revenue growth rates 30%, Q4 performance robust

How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave


QoQ Funding Trends ($bn)
Quarter Funding Amount No. of Deals
Q1 2023 2.8 301
Q4 2022 3.7 347
Q3 2022 3.4 503
Q2 2022 7.8 684
Q1 2022 11.9 816

QoQ Stage-wise Funding Trends ($)
Quarter Seed Stage Early Stage Late Stage
Q1 2023 153M 844M 1.8B
Q4 2022 182M 876M 2.6B
Q3 2022 323M 1.5B 1.6B
Q2 2022 522M 2.6B 4.7B
Q1 2022 546M 2.6B 8.8B


Top Funding Rounds in Q1 2023 ($mn)
Company Funding Amount Round  Month
Lenskart 500 Series J March
PhonePe 350 Series D Jan
PhonePe 200 Series D March
InsuranceDekho 150 Series A Feb
TI Clean Mobili.. 145 Series D Feb
KreditBee 120 Series D Jan

Citywise Funding Trends - QoQ comparison ($)
City  Q1 2023 - Q4 2022 -
  Funding Amount % of total funding Funding Amount % of total funding
Bengaluru 1.2B 43% 1.7B 49%
Delhi 569M 20% 152M 4%
Gurgaon 313M 11% 745M 21%
Mumbai 289M 10% 375M 11%
Chennai 181M 6% 143M 4%

Source: Tracxn
Topics : Start-ups | funding | Lenskart | PhonePe | IPOs

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Apple Store
2 min read

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze

EdTech
5 min read

Demand trajectory improved a bit in Q4, green shoots emerged: Dabur

Dabur
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon