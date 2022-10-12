JUST IN
Health-tech start-up Good Health Company raises $10 mn in funding

Hyderabad-based company will use financing to introduce more product categories and expand team

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Good Health Company (GHC), a Hyderabad-based D2C health-tech start-up, has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund participated in the round.

The company will use the funds to introduce more product categories and expand its team. “Our aim, right from the first day, was to provide a scientifically proven solution to the unmet healthcare care needs of our consumers. We are happy to have achieved our targets and are thrilled by the trust displayed by our investors as we move to the next step of wellness in India,” said Samarth Sindhi, founder of GHC.

According to report by Redseer, India’s health-tech industry will likely touch $9-12 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2025 and $40 billion by 2040. The projections are a clear indication of market opportunity, the firm said in a statement.

“The global health and wellness industry is a $1.5 trillion market growing steadily at 5-10% annually, with the Indian market contributing to it at an exponentially increasing rate. Good Health Company’s rapid growth rate these past 18 months is testament that India’s population is hungry for scientifically proven, medical-grade health and wellness products,” said Vinny Pujji, managing partner at Left Lane Capital.

GHC said in the last 12 months it has introduced solutions for hair care, skin care, sexual health and weight loss and new vertical focused on women's health.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 17:20 IST

