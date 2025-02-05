Drone battery tech co Dreamfly Innovations raises $1.4 mn in seed funding

Dreamfly Innovations, which provides high-power-density battery technology for drones, aviation, and aerospace, has raised $1.4 million (Rs 12 crore) in its seed funding round. The funding round was led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Sunicon Ventures among other existing investors.
The investment will accelerate Dreamfly’s efforts to scale production capabilities, expand its team, and advance research and development.
The global drone market is projected to reach $54 billion by 2025. Kajal Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Dreamfly Innovations, referring to an EY-FICCI report, said India stands to capture a substantial share, potentially reaching $4.2 billion and expanding to $23 billion by 2030.
“The biggest challenge that India faces is the lack of a component ecosystem for drones, due to which domestic manufacturers have to depend on imported materials,” said Shah.
Dreamfly Innovations’ current customers include Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Tata Group's strategic entity in the aerospace industry, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T). Other customers include General Aeronautics, a drone technology company specialising in precision spraying and agriculture, and Neosky India Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.
Founded by Kajal Shah and Dr Saurabh Markandeya in 2022, Dreamfly Innovations combines over a decade-long dual-domain expertise in providing clean energy and mobility solutions. Both Shah and Markandeya are two-time entrepreneurs and alumni of IIT Bombay and IISc, respectively. With two patents filed, they are committed to pioneering fire-resistant and efficient thermal battery technologies.
Shah said that as drones gain traction across sectors such as agriculture, geospatial mapping, and logistics, the demand for reliable, high-performance batteries has surged. However, another issue is that drone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face significant challenges in adapting to evolving battery technologies, addressing limited lifespans, and resolving safety concerns.
“Dreamfly Innovations is poised to tackle these challenges with patented thermal battery case designs and advanced cell stack innovations, effectively tackling the core concerns of drone developers,” said Shah.
Swapna Gupta, partner at Avaana Capital, said the rise in electrification to combat the climate crisis and eliminate fossil fuels in industries such as transportation and agriculture is leading to unprecedented battery demand.
“Dreamfly’s battery solutions, which improve battery life and safety, align perfectly with our fund’s ideology of building a low-emission pathway towards the development of the drone ecosystem,” said Gupta. “Such high-quality offerings will not only propel ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives further but also position India as a tech powerhouse building for the world.”
The drone value chain spans across manufacturing and value-added service components. It is impacting a large spectrum of industries and end-users, thereby having significant manufacturing potential. Dreamfly said that due to this, there is a push to discover higher-performance batteries with resilient supply chains to lay the foundation for an electrified world.