Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

"We are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days," said Sakait Chaudhary, business head - Marketplace, Flipkart

Flipkart

Bengaluru: A logo of Flipkart at the Flipkart's Fufilment Center, Malur, as preparations are underway for the upcoming 'Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024', in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce firm Flipkart is equipping the sellers on the platform with tools to effectively meet the festival season demand ahead of the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days.

It has successfully concluded the seller conclaves across nine major cities in India, part of Flipkart’s pan-Indian initiative, boosting opportunities for over 1.4 million entrepreneurs and sellers to grow their business.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The on-ground Seller Conclave witnessed participation from over 4,500 sellers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Tirupur, highlighting their belief in consistent support and efforts Flipkart is making towards empowering them.
 

These sessions were designed to provide in-depth insights into customer demand, purchase patterns, and growth-oriented plans.  

“We are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days,” said Sakait Chaudhary, business head - Marketplace, Flipkart.

More From This Section

PremiumStartups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Startups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

Softbank-backed InMobi raises $100 mn via debt financing agreement

Bengaluru-based fresh-tech startup Origin officially launched its operations in the city at a press event today. The firm said it guarantees delivery of over 250 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and exotic produce within 12 hours of harvest. M

Origin starts Bengaluru operations, plans to raise $10 million funding

Nestasia, a home decor and lifestyle brand, has raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and notable angel investors. This funding will scale the company's efforts in offline store expansion,

Nestasia secures $8.35 million from Susquehanna Asia VC and Stellaris

Nestasia

Home decor brand Nestasia raises $8.35 mn in from Susquehanna Asia VC

Flipkart kick-starts the festival period with the 'Big Sale of Small Things' sale event going live on September 15.

Also Read

Swiggy Appoints Industry Veteran Amitesh Jha as CEO of Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO of grocery delivery arm Swiggy Instamart

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

Premiumecommerce, online

E-commerce industry plans to hire in big numbers this festival season

Toys, children's toys

India's toy exports dip to $152 million in FY24 due to global headwinds

PremiumJeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart

Tech is reimagining how e-commerce is done: Flipkart's Jeyandran Venugopal

Topics : Indian ecommerce Flipkart Flipkart big billion days sale festive season sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon