Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Home decor brand Nestasia raises $8.35 mn in from Susquehanna Asia VC

Home decor brand Nestasia raises $8.35 mn in from Susquehanna Asia VC

The capital raise will scale the company's efforts in offline store expansion, new category launches, brand building, and hiring, according to a release

Nestasia

Nestasia, which was founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, offers a curated selection of home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories | Photo: X@Nestasia_in

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home decor and lifestyle brand Nestasia has raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners and notable angel investors.
The capital raise will scale the company's efforts in offline store expansion, new category launches, brand building, and hiring, according to a release.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nestasia plans to expand its product range within kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances and introduce new themed categories such as home products for children (Nest Baby and Kids), among others.
Nestasia, which was founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, offers a curated selection of home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories.
 
"This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to Make Home Special' by introducing fresh, on trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers," Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia said.
Nestasia has been expanding its offline presence across six cities, with seven exclusive brand outlets.

More From This Section

PIxxel

Pixxel becomes first Indian space startup to grab order from Nasa

PremiumBhaskar Majumdar, Co-founder, and MD Unicorn ventures India,UVI

Unicorn India Ventures eyes a new chapter, aims to be a cross-border fund

Byjus, Byju

Indian tax officials demand $101 million in Byju's insolvency process

Zepto

Zepto set to enter buy now, pay later segment with 'Zepto Postpaid'

RecommerceX

RecommerceX raises $3.6 mn from Accel, Kae Capital, to scale recycling

The company plans to deepen its presence across these cities and expand to new ones by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025.
In the festive season, Nestasia aims to boost sales through new brand initiatives, weekly product launches, and targeted efforts across its website, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms and offline stores, the release said.
This funding round follows a Series A round of $4 million led by Stellaris in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumGirish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing plans to raise up to $125 mn in Q3: MD & CEO Girish Kousgi

Infrastructure, Infra

ADIA-backed NIIF to seek $4 bn for infrastructure in largest-ever fundraise

Donald Trump

US elections: Donald Trump's campaign reports raising $130 mn in August

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das

Ireda board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore via further public offer

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Ahmedabad-based Aeron Composite raises Rs 15.17 crore from anchor investors

Topics : fund raising home decor Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon