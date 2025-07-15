Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / EximPe secures in-principle nod for cross-border payment aggregator licence

EximPe secures in-principle nod for cross-border payment aggregator licence

EximPe gains RBI's in-principle approval for a cross-border payment aggregator licence, plans to expand 10x by FY26 and enhance services for SMEs and B2B trade in Asia

EximPe (Photo: Indianweb2.com)

EximPe aims to grow tenfold by the end of the current financial year (FY26). (Photo: Indianweb2.com)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cross-border payments startup EximPe announced on Tuesday that it has secured the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence (Export and Import).
 
The company plans to offer cross-border pay-ins and pay-outs for digital services, e-commerce, and business-to-business (B2B) goods trade for entities across emerging Asian markets.
 
Currently, companies such as Skydo, BriskPe, PayPal, and Wise have been granted in-principle approval by the banking regulator. Seven other companies have their PA-CB applications under review by the RBI.
 
As of now, only six companies—Adyen India, Amazon Pay India, Cashfree Payments, BillDesk, Pay10, and Worldline ePayments India—have received full licences from the RBI to operate as PA-CBs.
 
 
EximPe aims to grow tenfold by the end of the current financial year (FY26). 

Also Read

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's 3-day VRRR sees weak demand amid GST outflows, reporting week

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI may cut rates further if inflation falls or growth slows: Guv Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian lenders

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26 despite global uncertainties: EAC-PM Chair

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to hold 3-day VRRR auction Tuesday to absorb ₹1 trillion liquidity

 
“With this licence, EximPe is uniquely positioned to support businesses expanding in the highest growth global corridor between India and Asia, while simplifying complex regulatory and financial requirements. With the PA-CB licence, we want to expand our business by 10X by the end of FY 2026,” said Arjun Zacharia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of EximPe.
 
The company claims to have processed over $450 million in transactions and serves more than 5,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), manufacturers, and service providers.
 
EximPe said it aims to further strengthen its position as a leading cross-border payment infrastructure provider by expanding its capabilities with the new licence.
 
The firm has raised $3.5 million in equity funding to date, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

More From This Section

Trupeer founders Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta

Trupeer raises $3 mn to automate video production for software teams

Flipkart

Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

PremiumPhonePe

PhonePe retained top UPI spot with 46% market share in June, shows data

PremiumVInfast

VinFast partners with BatX Energies for electric vehicle battery recycling

Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, MD & CEO Infinity

Partners Group to acquire majority stake in Infinity Fincorp for ₹1,950 cr

Topics : RBI payment systems Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon