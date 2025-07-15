Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trupeer raises $3 mn to automate video production for software teams

Trupeer raises $3 mn to automate video production for software teams

Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures, Trupeer uses AI to turn screen recordings into polished demos, helping teams scale content without video skills

Trupeer founders Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta

Trupeer founders Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trupeer, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to turn raw screen recordings into polished product videos, has raised $3 million in seed funding to tackle what it sees as a widespread pain point for software teams.
 
The round was led by RTP Global, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and more than 20 chief information officers and chief technology officers from Fortune 500 companies acting as angel investors. Salesforce Ventures joined after Trupeer won the company’s AI Pitchfield competition.
 
‘We built Trupeer so anyone can turn a simple recording into a polished video that’s clear, searchable, and ready to scale, without needing any professional video skills,’ said Shivali Goyal, chief executive officer and co-founder of Trupeer.
 
 
Trupeer was founded by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta, who identified a recurring challenge across teams: product knowledge was hard to share, and even harder to scale. They experienced this firsthand—Goyal while driving digital transformation projects at BCG, and Gupta while leading large teams at fast-growing startups. That insight led to hundreds of conversations with SaaS founders, IT leaders, and customer teams, all looking for a faster, more flexible way to create high-quality product marketing and training content.
 
The platform can produce what the company calls ‘clean, professional video in seconds’ from a single raw recording. It also offers translation capabilities across more than 50 languages, targeting global software companies needing to create content for diverse markets.

‘Trupeer is reimagining content creation by turning what was once complex, costly, and manual into a fast, automated, and scalable process,’ said Madhur Makkar, principal, RTP Global. 
 
With Trupeer, teams can drop in a rough recording of a demo, process walkthrough, or internal how-to, and the platform handles the rest. Its multi-modal AI pipeline removes filler words, generates studio-quality voiceovers, adds intelligent zooms and subtitles, tracks cursor actions, and inserts a humanlike AI avatar for engaging delivery. Alongside the video, Trupeer automatically generates step-by-step documentation with screenshots and summaries, giving users everything they need to explain a product clearly, instantly, and at scale.
 
Unlike traditional video editors or generic screen recorders, Trupeer is built for the speed and complexity of modern businesses. Its AI personalisation layer creates multiple versions of a single video, tailored by audience, language, or brand style, and allows teams to share them instantly via public links or embedded formats.
 
Trupeer is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. This helps teams go live with customers faster, reduce support tickets, and cut training time across departments.
 
Looking ahead, Trupeer plans to expand beyond screen recordings to generate video from documents, personalise content at scale, and integrate natively with tools where teams already work. In the long term, the vision is to build a system that acts as a common brain for organisations—allowing anyone to create, share, and access every piece of information, workflow, and process in the workspace.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

