Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fintech platform GroMo distributes Rs 100 cr in payouts to partner agents

Founded by IIT Delhi alumni Ankit Khandelwal and Darpan Khurana, GroMo is playing a role in driving financial inclusion and enhancing financial literacy in tier 2, 3 and smaller cities

rupee, loan, indian rupee

It provides access to financial products like bank accounts, insurance, credit cards, loans and investment options from the leading banking and non-banking financial institutions, company said | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech platform GroMo on Saturday said it has distributed Rs 100 crore in payouts to its partner agents on the eve of completing the five-year milestone.
The company aims to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in earnings for the GroMo partner agents in the next five years, the platform, engaged in facilitating the distribution of financial products, said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Founded by IIT Delhi alumni Ankit Khandelwal and Darpan Khurana, GroMo is playing a role in driving financial inclusion and enhancing financial literacy in tier 2, 3 and smaller cities.
It provides access to financial products like bank accounts, insurance, credit cards, loans and investment options from the leading banking and non-banking financial institutions, it said.
The company has expanded its product portfolio from 25 to over 160 in the last couple of years, it said, adding that the platform has successfully onboarded over 36 lakh partners, doubling its numbers in just a year, and currently operates across 19,000 pin codes in India.
The company has been able to increase the partner's earnings by four times between 2022 and 2023, it noted.
"As we extend our footprint across diverse regions of India, the presence in 28 states reflects GroMo's commitment to integrating communities in remote areas of India into the formal financial framework," said the company's co-founder Khurana.
As a pivotal element of the expansion strategy, the aim is to double workforce size within the coming year and introduce innovative products to enhance the overall user experience, said GroMo CEO Khandelwal.
GroMo's tech-enabled community-driven platform bridges the financial literacy gap by offering a diverse range of over 160 financial products, including insurance, investments, credit cards, and loans, among others, from renowned brands.

Also Read

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Tata Motors, Mahindra gain certificates for production-linked payouts

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Telangana govt announces 32% of SCCL's profits as bonus for coal workers

Near term positive for Delhivery as firm clocks first profit in Q3

Shinjini Kumar resigned from PPBL board, attended 2 meets as special guest

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Why startups are flipping back to India in spite of the hefty tax bill

Health tech startup Neodocs raises Rs 16.6 cr in seed funding round

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fintech Bonus payouts Fintech startup Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon