Telangana govt announces 32% of SCCL's profits as bonus for coal workers

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, respectively

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that 32 per cent of the profits made by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will be distributed as a bonus to the coal workers, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. So far, this is the largest bonus given by the company to its workers in its history.

To this end, the Chief Minister's Office issued orders directing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to facilitate the payment of 32 per cent of the profit (after taxes) made by the SCCL as a special incentive to employees of the company for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), the report said.

Also Read: Telangana BJP working on its organisational structure, strengthening base

As the announcement was made, coal workers expressed their happiness. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in the state and Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) honorary president K Kavitha posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) thanking Chief Minister KCR on behalf of the coal workers. She said that Chief Minister KCR was increasing the share of profits given to the workers every year and working for the welfare of the coal workers in the state.
 

What is Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)?

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, respectively. The Singareni coal reserves stretch across 350 km of the Pranahita-Godavari Valley of Telangana, with proven geological reserves of more than 8.5 billion tonnes.

As the state assembly elections draw closer, Chief Minister KCR is announcing welfare measures and projects one after another. In a recent announcement, the Telangana government announced that it will release Rs 5,000 crore from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (SDF) to facilitate developmental work in all assembly constituencies in the state.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

