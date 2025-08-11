Flipkart Minutes debuts 'Gourmet' category in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Gourmet’ category under Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering. In its first phase, the category is live in select metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with more cities to be added in the coming phases.
Under this category, consumers will have access to over 650 products from more than 130 brands sourced from various international destinations, including South Korea, Italy, France, and the United States.
Some of the brands listed on the platform are Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Nongshim, Lindt, Smoor, MadMix, Cremeitalia, Akshayakalpa, Organic Acre, IFB Fresh Catch, and Gadre.
The Gourmet store will offer an extensive selection across 12 curated sub-categories, ranging from Korean ramen and Italian pastas to French syrups, artisanal Indian breads, and more, the company said.
Also Read
It added that the assortment will cater to both value-conscious and gourmet-curious consumers who are looking to explore global flavours without compromising on quality.
“The expansion addresses India’s growing appetite for premium and international gourmet experiences by delivering carefully curated homegrown and global brands with Flipkart Minutes’ value, convenience, and speed,” the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the new category, Kabeer Biswas, vice-president, Flipkart Minutes, said: “With the launch of Gourmet, we are not just expanding our assortment but also redefining what convenience means for India’s growing modern consumers. Today’s consumers are aspirational and upwardly mobile, seeking global flavours, healthier alternatives, and premium ingredients as part of their everyday lifestyle. This is a step forward in our journey to make high-quality, niche products more accessible to Indian consumers to meet their evolving culinary preferences.”