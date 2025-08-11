Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Flipkart Minutes debuts 'Gourmet' category in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Flipkart Minutes debuts 'Gourmet' category in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Flipkart Minutes launches 'Gourmet' category in select metros with 650+ products from 130+ brands, offering premium and global flavours across 12 curated sub-categories

Flipkart

“The expansion addresses India’s growing appetite for premium and international gourmet experiences by delivering carefully curated homegrown and global brands with Flipkart Minutes’ value, convenience, and speed,” the company said in a statement. (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Gourmet’ category under Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering. In its first phase, the category is live in select metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with more cities to be added in the coming phases.
 
Under this category, consumers will have access to over 650 products from more than 130 brands sourced from various international destinations, including South Korea, Italy, France, and the United States.
 
Some of the brands listed on the platform are Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Nongshim, Lindt, Smoor, MadMix, Cremeitalia, Akshayakalpa, Organic Acre, IFB Fresh Catch, and Gadre.
 
 
The Gourmet store will offer an extensive selection across 12 curated sub-categories, ranging from Korean ramen and Italian pastas to French syrups, artisanal Indian breads, and more, the company said. 

Also Read

OpenAI shopping feature, ChatGPT product search, ChatGPT shopping, WhatsApp integration, Online shopping, e-commerce companies

With the festival season near, essential tips for navigating online salespremium

Flipkart, Nirmala Sitharaman

Flipkart executives meet ministers to discuss MSME push, India listing

Delhi High Court

HC tells Amazon, Flipkart to take down goods infringing Reliance marks

Flipkart

Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President & Head of Supply Chain, Flipkart

Flipkart takes quick commerce beyond metros, aims for 800 dark storespremium

 
It added that the assortment will cater to both value-conscious and gourmet-curious consumers who are looking to explore global flavours without compromising on quality.
 
“The expansion addresses India’s growing appetite for premium and international gourmet experiences by delivering carefully curated homegrown and global brands with Flipkart Minutes’ value, convenience, and speed,” the company said in a statement.
 
Commenting on the new category, Kabeer Biswas, vice-president, Flipkart Minutes, said: “With the launch of Gourmet, we are not just expanding our assortment but also redefining what convenience means for India’s growing modern consumers. Today’s consumers are aspirational and upwardly mobile, seeking global flavours, healthier alternatives, and premium ingredients as part of their everyday lifestyle. This is a step forward in our journey to make high-quality, niche products more accessible to Indian consumers to meet their evolving culinary preferences.”

More From This Section

startup, startup funding, funding

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Xovian Aerospace

Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Devansh Jain

InoxGFL to invest Rs 50,000 crore in renewable energy operations by FY29premium

darkstore quick commerce

Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tickpremium

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

Topics : Flipkart Delhi ecommerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon