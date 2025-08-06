Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

Pune-based SuperGaming secures $15 mn in Series B funding at a $100 mn valuation to expand Indus Battle Royale to Latin America and scale game development capabilities

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development studio, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $100 million.
 
The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital.
 
Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.
 
The company saw returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, invest in the Series B round.
 
 
This $15 million Series B funding follows SuperGaming’s $5.5 million Series A round in October 2021 and includes both the latest funding commitments and prior investments from returning backers. 

Also Read

artificial intelligence machine learning

GameRamp raises $5.4 mn pre-seed round to scale AI and launch tools

Gamers

Over 84,000 Indian gaming accounts leaked in 2024, says Kaspersky

Tech Wrap July 30

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

Battlefield 6

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

Nazara Technologies

Nazara's stake in Nodwin to drop below 50% after internal fundraise

 
The company said it will use the capital to expand its flagship game, Indus Battle Royale, into international markets, beginning with Latin America in partnership with Loud.GG.
 
Funds will also be utilised to scale game development capabilities, invest in talent, create new intellectual properties (IPs), and deepen publisher partnerships.
 
“Our deeper mission is to empower the gaming ecosystem through SuperPlatform. We are providing developers worldwide with the tech backbone to bring their most ambitious visions to life, including seamless integration of Web3,” said Roby John, chief executive officer and co-founder of SuperGaming.
 
The company will also focus on scaling SuperPlatform, developed in partnership with Google Cloud.
 
“The sophisticated, cloud-based SaaS solution is meticulously designed for building and managing global, hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games for lower-end devices in emerging markets,” the company said in a statement.
 
SuperGaming’s portfolio includes games such as MaskGun, Battle Stars, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale, which together have over 200 million installs.
 
The Indo-futuristic Battle Royale Indus has garnered over 9 million downloads across Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS.
 
SuperGaming was founded by Roby John, Sreejit J, Navneet Waraich, Christelle D’Cruz, and Sanket Nadhani. It has over 120 employees in Pune and Singapore.

More From This Section

Robotics

India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeoverpremium

startup funding investment

SuperGaming raises $15 mn in fresh funding at 5 times higher valuation

Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹1.27 lakh with smart features, fast charge

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Agentic AI startups raise $2.8 billion in 2025, says Prosus report

startup, startup funding, funding

TurboHire raises $6 mn Series A to scale AI-led hiring platform globally

Topics : gaming industry Gaming companies fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon