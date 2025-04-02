Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / FurtherAI secures $5 mn in funding to develop specialised AI for insurance

FurtherAI secures $5 mn in funding to develop specialised AI for insurance

Purpose-built for the insurance industry, FurtherAI's AI automates complex document processing

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated

Photo: Shutterstock

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FurtherAI, the company behind AI assistants that master complex insurance workflows, has raised $5 million in a seed round of funding led by Nexus Venture Partners (through their latest $700 million AI-dedicated fund). There was participation from Pioneer AI Fund, South Park Commons, Y Combinator, ConvergeVC, and strategic investors such as Xceedance, along with several insurtech angel investors. This brings the total funds raised by the company to over $5 million. FurtherAI is also expanding into the United Kingdom, where insurers are accelerating AI adoption to modernise underwriting, compliance, and claims processing.
 
The funding will be used by the firm to grow its AI team, drive strategic industry engagement, and expand and enhance the product’s capabilities.
 
 
“When we first partnered with the insurance industry, many claimed it was slow to innovate and held back by repetitive tasks. We saw it differently: insurance is not inherently sluggish or mundane — it just needed more advanced technology,” said Aman Gour, co-founder and chief executive officer, FurtherAI. “Now, with large language models, we’re unlocking the industry’s true potential.”
 
Purpose-built for the insurance industry, FurtherAI’s AI automates complex document processing. It integrates disjointed systems to transform underwriting, compliance, and claims processing at scale. FurtherAI said its technology is being used by leading insurers and carriers worldwide, with customers writing more than $15 billion in premiums.
 
“We’ve seen a lot of untapped potential because traditional models do not fully meet the unique needs of specialised insurance,” said Sashank Gondala, co-founder and chief technology officer, FurtherAI.
 
Jishnu Bhattacharjee, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, said FurtherAI’s autonomous AI agents are set to transform the commercial insurance industry. “By automating tedious tasks, existing teams can focus on high-value, strategic work that not only eases the strain on current teams, but also makes the industry more appealing to the next generation of talent.”
 

More From This Section

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Tech startups worth $100 bn set to pursue IPOs by 2027: Rainmaker Group

Startups, Indian startups

Indian start-ups raised $1.23 bn venture debt in 2024: Stride Ventures

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Gruhas leads Rs 12.5 crore investment in content commerce startup LehLah

Byju's

NCLT orders status quo on shareholding of Aakash Educational Services

Aakash Educational Services Limited

NCLT orders status quo on shareholding of Aakash Educational Services

Topics : Artificial intelligence fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon