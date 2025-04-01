Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gruhas leads Rs 12.5 crore investment in content commerce startup LehLah

The investment reflects growing investor interest in content-led commerce. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

LehLah, a content commerce startup, has raised Rs 12.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Gruhas, the venture capital firm co-founded by Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai. The company said the funds will be used for product development, brand expansion, and team growth.
 
LehLah operates as a creator-driven platform that allows influencers to monetise their content through curated product recommendations. It has partnered with major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Meesho, Flipkart, and Nykaa, along with direct-to-consumer brands like Libas and Foxtale.
 
By connecting creators with leading brands, the platform offers a “seamless shopping experience” for consumers while helping partner brands drive measurable sales and conversions, the company said.
 
 
“Shopping today is not just about products, it is about trust, influence, and community. People do not want to be sold to, they want recommendations from those they relate to,” said Kamath.
 
“The future of commerce may belong to platforms that empower individuals to monetise their influence while making discovery and purchasing seamless. Only time will truly tell,” he added.

Founded by Ashna Ruia, scion of the Ruia family, LehLah has reported rapid adoption, with a 46 per cent month-on-month increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) and over 700,000 content pieces generated through its creator network.
 
“This support enables us to amplify our mission of empowering creators to build thriving businesses around their passions,” said Ruia.
 
The investment reflects growing investor interest in content-led commerce, where digital creators play a central role in driving sales through social media and affiliate marketing.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

