India must not become a technological colony of any country: Amitabh Kant

Kant emphasised that the country has vast data sets that must be used to drive innovation, rather than limiting efforts to the application of artificial intelligence

Amitabh Kant was delivering the keynote address at the second edition of the Startup Mahakumbh event (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said the country must maintain its technological independence and build sovereign, frontier technologies that reflect its unique culture and identity.
 
Speaking on the theme From Catch-up to Take Off: India's Startup Ecosystem Poised to Lead, Kant said, “It is very important that for India to maintain its sovereignty in technological advancement and lead from the far front, we must not become a technological colony of either the West or any other country in the world. We must continue to innovate in a nimble, less energy-consuming, and cost-effective manner.”
 
He was delivering the keynote address at the second edition of the Startup Mahakumbh event held here.
 
 
Kant emphasised that the country has vast data sets that must be used to drive innovation, rather than limiting efforts to the application of artificial intelligence (AI). “We must build sovereign frontier models based on our own data sets that do not carry inherent biases of the West. We must build an end-to-end AI ecosystem, and not just the application layer,” he added.
 
Highlighting the need to build more startups in areas such as AI, blockchain, cyber security, space technology, and semiconductors, Kant said, “Startups must get into areas of AI, machine learning, blockchain, and big data, as disruption in these domains will be critical. The future lies in India becoming a champion of deep tech.”

A day earlier, while inaugurating the event, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had also urged Indian startups to make strides in deep tech, next-generation industries, and robotics. He said that while Indian startups remain focused on hyper-fast deliveries, China is advancing significantly in technology-led sectors.
 
Kant further said startups should focus on sunrise areas of growth such as electric mobility, battery storage, green hydrogen, and the circular economy. “China controls about 70 per cent of the solar market, nearly 74 per cent of the battery market, and close to 80 per cent of the electric vehicle market. Therefore, these are areas where India needs to make a big breakthrough.”
 
Towards the end of his address, Kant urged startups to follow good corporate governance practices. “Many of you are constantly innovating, and then forget the governance part of it. But good governance must become a critical component. If governments are to be kept at arm's length, self-regulation will be key. For self-regulation, there must be ethical governance, good audits, and better financial management,” he said.

