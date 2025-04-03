Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shift focus from grocery delivery to high-tech sectors: Goyal to startups

Shift focus from grocery delivery to high-tech sectors: Goyal to startups

The minister said the new startups should focus on preparing the nation for the future

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the Indian startup community to shift their focus from grocery delivery and ice cream making to to high tech sector like semiconductor, machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

He also said there is a need for more Indian investors into the startup ecosystem.

"Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls... Is that the destiny of India... this is not startup, this is entrepreneurship... What other side is doing -- robotics, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories factories," he said here at the Startup Mahakumbh.

The minister said the new startups should focus on preparing the nation for the future.

 

"Do we have to make ice cream or chips?" he asked.

He also underscored the evolving role of startups in driving India's economic and technological growth.

He assured that the government will handhold and support those who face challenges in their startup journey, encouraging them to persevere and try again.

The minister stressed the need for increasing domestic capital investments, stating that a strong foundation of indigenous investment is crucial to reducing dependency on foreign capital and ensuring long-term economic resilience.

Goyal emphasised on the need to attract more domestic investors to strengthen India's capital base and ensure self-reliance.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

