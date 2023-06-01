close

KarmaLife raises Rs 44 cr, startup aims to launch more products soon

KarmaLife on Thursday said it has raised Rs 44 crore in an extension to pre-series funding round led by Krishna Bhupal's family office and existing investors

Press Trust of India Mumbai
startups, funding, business

Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
KarmaLife on Thursday said it has raised Rs 44 crore in an extension to pre-series funding round led by Krishna Bhupal's family office and existing investors.

The round saw participation from existing investors, including Artha Venture Fund, Net Graph Investments, Singularity Ventures, LogX Venture Partners, Amit Jain, Vikram Kailas, and Shaji Kumar Devakar, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded by Rohit Rathi, Naveen Budda, and Badal Malick in March 2020, KarmaLife operates in a business-to-business-to-consumer model and has partnered with over 50 organisations, which includes Flipkart, Elastic run, Uber, Porter, and Delhivery, among others, to give their employees an option to access their payout before payday.

The credit solutions provider startup will use the capital for scaling, expanding into different geographies, launching more products, and spreading awareness about the product, the company founders said.

It currently serves over 1,00,000 blue-collar workers through its platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Startups credit growth

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

KarmaLife raises Rs 44 cr, startup aims to launch more products soon

