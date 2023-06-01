KarmaLife raises Rs 44 cr, startup aims to launch more products soon

KarmaLife on Thursday said it has raised Rs 44 crore in an extension to pre-series funding round led by Krishna Bhupal's family office and existing investors.

The round saw participation from existing investors, including Artha Venture Fund, Net Graph Investments, Singularity Ventures, LogX Venture Partners, Amit Jain, Vikram Kailas, and Shaji Kumar Devakar, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded by Rohit Rathi, Naveen Budda, and Badal Malick in March 2020, KarmaLife operates in a business-to-business-to-consumer model and has partnered with over 50 organisations, which includes Flipkart, Elastic run, Uber, Porter, and Delhivery, among others, to give their employees an option to access their payout before payday.

The credit solutions provider startup will use the capital for scaling, expanding into different geographies, launching more products, and spreading awareness about the product, the company founders said.

It currently serves over 1,00,000 blue-collar workers through its platform.

Also Read DPIIT to undertake third party assessment of Startup India Seed Fund Scheme VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system ADIA close to buying a $500 million stake in eyewear startup, Lenskart Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League goes into global expansion mode ESOP payouts, buybacks plummet among Indian start-ups amid funding winter Microsoft, Accenture to empower 13 Indian startups on social impact BlackRock cuts edtech giant Byju's valuation by 62% in a year to $8.4 bn BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion