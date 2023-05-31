close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft, Accenture to empower 13 Indian startups on social impact

Launched in 2020, previous cohorts of the programme focused on addressing issues in food safety, livelihood, education, sustainability, and skilling

IANS New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft and Accenture on Wednesday announced the third cohort of the Project Amplify programme, which will support 13 Indian startups with solutions focusing on clean tech, circularity, regenerative agriculture, education and skilling.

The programme will also support the startups with testing and validating proofs-of-concept, reimagining the impact of their solutions through design thinking sessions, access to the latest technologies and guidance from experts at Microsoft and Accenture.

"Through our continued collaboration with Microsoft, we are applying our joint expertise to support social impact startups and help bring their solutions to our enterprise clients across the globe, scaling their impact," Sanjay Podder, managing director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture, said in a statement.

Moreover, the programme will offer startups access to Microsoft technologies, including up to $1,50,000 in Azure credits, M365 and D365, Visual Studio and GitHub Enterprise access, enterprise-grade Azure engineering support, networking opportunities with other global social entrepreneurs and an array of go-to-market resources.

"In collaboration with Accenture and as part of our Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact Initiative, we are humbled to support bold innovators in India, driving systemic change through their sustainable businesses," Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft, said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, previous cohorts of the programme focused on addressing issues in food safety, livelihood, education, sustainability, and skilling.

Also Read

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global outlook, trims forecast

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

BlackRock cuts edtech giant Byju's valuation by 62% in a year to $8.4 bn

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

G20 members working to arrive at common framework to define startups

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

Food-tech start-up Pluckk appoints Kunwarjeet Grover as Head of Growth

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Accenture Social Issues startups in India

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft, Accenture to empower 13 Indian startups on social impact

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

TWE Group GmbH, Obeetee Textiles set up strategic JV for nonwovens

TWE Group GmbH, Obeetee Textiles set up strategic JV for nonwovens
2 min read

Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

Vistara airlines
1 min read

Twitter rival Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey crosses 100,000 users

Twitter, Twitter office
2 min read

Uber to offer cashback as it drops ride discounts for subscribers

Uber
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon