Magicpin launches delivery service to enter logistics aggregation segment

Hyperlocal delivery startup Magicpin announced the launch of its delivery-as-a-service vertical Velocity, which the company plans to scale to 100,000 orders daily.

The platform is currently witnessing an average of 5,000 orders per day. With its new platform, the company aims to address “the challenges posed by the fragmented nature of the logistics market, where no single third-party logistics (3PL) provider has been able to dominate vertically or horizontally due to the scattered demand patterns of brands,” said the company in a release.

Under Velocity, Magicpin acts as an aggregator of its 3PL partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, Ola, Zypp, etc., for the supply backend. The platform is currently witnessing an average of 5,000 orders per day and is planning to scale up to over 100,000 orders daily.

“With its superior customer experience, cost-effectiveness, and plug-and-play functionality, Velocity by Magicpin empowers businesses to scale effortlessly and thrive in today's competitive market,” said Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder at Magicpin.

“With our strategic partnerships and advanced tech, we're already serving over 20 merchants and delivering 5,000 orders per day. Moving forward, we are planning to scale up significantly, aiming to handle over 1 lakh orders daily,” he added.

With Velocity, the company claims a 95 per cent on-time performance, delivery within 30 minutes for hyperlocal deliveries, map-based live workforce tracking, real-time order status updates, and integrated customer feedback mechanisms.

The company is already tied up with over 20 merchants, including prominent names like KFC, Burger King, Rebel Foods (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), and Eat Club (Box8, Mojo Pizza, Mealful Wraps).

Velocity by Magicpin is a plug-and-play tech platform and aggregator of 3PL providers, designed to be significantly more cost-effective than in-house logistics costs with no capital expenditure, enabling businesses to optimise their operational expenses effectively, the company said.