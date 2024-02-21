Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Uber may soon deliver prepaid packages to your doorstep from local stores

However, it would only allow delivery of packages value less than Rs 5,000 and weighing less than 5 kilograms

uber

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uber is testing a new feature which will allow its riders to pick up prepaid packages from local stores and deliver them to the customers, a report released on Wednesday said. The feature, called "Store Pickup", was launched in some cities in the US last year and is now being expanded to Delhi-NCR.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the customers will also be able to track their package live just like their rides, on the Uber app. With this, it is likely to compete with companies like Dunzo, Rapido and Swiggy which offer package pick-up and delivery.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The customers will be required to enter pickup details including the details of the local store before initiating the delivery. Later, they would need to upload the proof of purchase for successful pickup.

However, there may be some limitations to Uber's new feature in India. It would only allow delivery of packages which value less than Rs 5,000 and weigh less than 5 kilograms. Moreover, these packages will not be collected without identification proof or credit/debit card used for making the purchase.

Also, customers cannot order alcohol, medications, drugs, firearms or "dangerous or illegal items" via this feature.

Apart from this, Uber already offers package delivery through its app.

Media reports earlier this month also stated that Uber is in discussions with Tata Group to explore a strategic alliance aimed at boosting traffic volumes and engagement on Tata's digital platform, Tata Neu.

While talks of a potential alliance between the two entities have begun, the exact terms are still under negotiation, and there's no assurance of a definitive agreement.

Also Read

Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline

After cabs, Rapido extends SaaS-based zero-commission model to auto drivers

Dunzo seeks to raise $35 mn in rights issue at a $200 mn valuation

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Flipkart in talks to potentially acquire Reliance-backed startup Dunzo

Indian telecom gearmaker HFCL to set up optical fibre cable plant in Poland

Digital banking infra provider Signzy buys Difenz at valuation of $5 mn

Kilburn Engineering acquires turnkey solutions provider M E Energy

BluSmart, Tata Power subsidiary sign agreement to source green power

Indian banks' rush for clients set for reckoning after Paytm fiasco

Topics : Uber doorstep delivery BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon