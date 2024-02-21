Uber may soon deliver prepaid packages to your doorstep from local stores

Uber is testing a new feature which will allow its riders to pick up prepaid packages from local stores and deliver them to the customers, a report released on Wednesday said. The feature, called "Store Pickup", was launched in some cities in the US last year and is now being expanded to Delhi-NCR.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the customers will also be able to track their package live just like their rides, on the Uber app. With this, it is likely to compete with companies like Dunzo, Rapido and Swiggy which offer package pick-up and delivery.

The customers will be required to enter pickup details including the details of the local store before initiating the delivery. Later, they would need to upload the proof of purchase for successful pickup.

However, there may be some limitations to Uber's new feature in India. It would only allow delivery of packages which value less than Rs 5,000 and weigh less than 5 kilograms. Moreover, these packages will not be collected without identification proof or credit/debit card used for making the purchase.

Also, customers cannot order alcohol, medications, drugs, firearms or "dangerous or illegal items" via this feature.

Apart from this, Uber already offers package delivery through its app.

Media reports earlier this month also stated that Uber is in discussions with Tata Group to explore a strategic alliance aimed at boosting traffic volumes and engagement on Tata's digital platform, Tata Neu.

While talks of a potential alliance between the two entities have begun, the exact terms are still under negotiation, and there's no assurance of a definitive agreement.