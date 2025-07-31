Metaforms raises $9 mn to transform market research with AI automation

Bengaluru-based AI startup Metaforms has raised $9 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners to strengthen its automation platform for market research. Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund also participated in the round.
The capital will be used to triple the company’s engineering and AI research teams in India and invest further in R&D. Metaforms will also expand into new use cases such as automated report generation and voice-based research.
“Metaforms is scaling rapidly by enabling some of the largest research agencies globally to automate workflows such as survey programming and data processing through their suite of AI agents,” said Shailendra Singh, managing director at Peak XV Partners.
Automating legacy research workflows
Founded in 2022 by Akshat Tyagi and Arjun S, Metaforms is addressing a key bottleneck in the $130 billion global market research industry. Large clients like Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Tata often require fast, high-volume insights, but research agencies struggle to meet demand due to time-consuming manual processes.
Metaforms’ platform automates tasks such as survey programming, data processing, and vendor coordination. This allows agencies to handle significantly more projects without compromising on quality.
“They're not just automating tasks — they're rebuilding research infrastructure for the modern era,” said Manav Garg, co-founder and managing partner at Together Fund.
Client growth and global traction
Since launching commercially six months ago, Metaforms has signed four of the world’s top twenty research agencies — including Strat7 — and is serving Fortune 500 companies. Its platform now processes over 1,000 surveys per month and boasts a 100 per cent customer expansion rate, with every client adding more capabilities after initial adoption.
Metaforms plans to broaden its suite of AI agents to include voice-enabled research, automated report generation, and expanded language capabilities. The long-term goal is to process more than 100,000 surveys per year.
“We're not here to replace the humans in the loop. We're here to give them leverage,” said Akshat Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of Metaforms.