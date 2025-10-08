Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Myntra adds 2 million new shoppers as non-metros power festive sale

Myntra adds 2 million new shoppers as non-metros power festive sale

Ethnic wear, beauty, and sportswear drive growth as smaller cities account for 70% of orders during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival, reflecting strong festive sentiment

Myntra office

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF) registered two million new customers, with non-metro shoppers driving festive growth and contributing 70 per cent of overall orders during the sale, which concluded on October 5.
 
High traction came from cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, and Faridabad, with strong demand across ethnic wear, wedding collections, beauty essentials, and sportswear, data from Myntra showed.
 
Festive momentum boosted by GST reforms
 
“This year’s festive season brought renewed momentum to the industry following the recent GST reforms, and the Myntra BFF enabled fashion consumption for millions across metros and non-metros,” said Bharath Kumar, Senior Director – Revenue and Growth, Myntra.
 
 
“As brands passed on the GST savings to customers ahead of time, starting with BFF, festive fashion categories experienced strong momentum. International and luxe brands gained significantly, indicating the spending intent of customers,” he added.

Premium, ethnic, and Gen-Z fashion lead demand
 
Customers showed a growing preference for premium and international brands such as Calvin Klein, Nautica, and Levi’s, which saw sharp increases in demand during the event.
 
Myntra Luxe recorded 80 per cent growth over last year’s BFF, supported by new launches, an expanded ethnic wear selection, and celebrity-led festive collections.
 
Myntra’s Gen-Z-focused destination FWD witnessed a twofold rise in demand over business-as-usual levels. Ethnic wear demand surged 2.5 times, followed by men’s wear, which grew 2.2 times.
 
The growth in women’s ethnic wear and men’s occasion wear was led by sarees, lehengas, kurtas, Nehru jackets, and fusion wear. Men’s casual footwear and watches saw notable increases, with watches remaining popular festive and gifting essentials. The jewellery category grew over 80 per cent year-on-year, while kidswear also saw a healthy uptick.
 
Hyper-speed delivery and festive employment boost
 
Myntra enhanced its delivery promise through M-Now, its hyper-speed delivery service, which offers more than 1 lakh trend-first stock-keeping units (SKUs) from over 700 domestic, homegrown, and international brands.
 
This year’s BFF was powered by thousands of women working across supply chain and contact centre roles. The additional warehouse workforce comprised 30 per cent women, while Myntra and its partners created over 11,000 employment opportunities during the festive season.

Topics : Myntra Indian ecommerce India ecommerce market

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

