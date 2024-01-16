Over 50% DPIIT-recognised startups from tier-II and tier-III cities

The fourth edition of the National Startup Awards (NSA), organised by DPIIT, saw participation from as many as 2,324 startups, incubators and accelerators. This was, however, less than the 2,667 applications in 2022.

Notably, around 58 per cent of this year’s applicants hailed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu emerged as the “best performers” in developing a startup ecosystem for Indian entrepreneurs.

Around 50 per cent of more than 115,000 startups registered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) are based in tier-II and tier-III cities, as of December 31, 2023.