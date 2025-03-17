Resolution professional's decision needs NCLT nod: Byju's lender to NCLAT

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) must always review a resolution professional’s decision and approve or disapprove of it, the counsel appearing for Byju’s told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday.
During the hearing on Monday, Riju Raveendran’s attorney told the appellate tribunal that Raveendran had paid Rs 158 crore from his own funds to settle the dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and, therefore, the money should be kept outside the scrutiny of its committee of lenders.
The appellate tribunal will hear the case again on March 21.
Riju, the younger brother of Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, had earlier told the appellate tribunal that the settlement with BCCI had been finalised before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was formed. A CoC is a group of financial creditors or lenders who represent a company in the insolvency process.
On February 10, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT had directed BCCI to submit the Rs 158 crore settlement plea before the CoC. If accepted, Byju’s could exit insolvency proceedings. However, lenders, including US-based Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance, opposed this, saying the settlement with BCCI involved ‘tainted’ money. The BCCI and Byju’s opposed this claim, arguing that the settlement money was ‘clean’.
Riju had also challenged a January 29 NCLT order in which the tribunal ordered disciplinary action against resolution professional (RP) Pankaj Srivastava and rejected his decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the CoC of the edtech firm.
Both Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance were part of the CoC in August last year but were later removed from the reconstituted committee.
Aditya Birla Finance alleged that the RP had wrongfully classified it as an ‘operational creditor’ instead of a financial creditor or lender, while Glas Trust claimed it was wrongfully ousted from the CoC.