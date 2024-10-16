Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / RTP leads $4.2 mn pre-seed round in Budy to streamline sales software

RTP leads $4.2 mn pre-seed round in Budy to streamline sales software

The startup aims to address a common pain point for enterprises-too many software tools creating operational inefficiencies

RTP Global

The funding will accelerate Budy’s AI development, focusing on tasks such as optimising Salesforce setups and improving sales pipeline efficiency | Photo: X@rtpvc

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital firm RTP Global has led a $4.2 million pre-seed funding round in Budy, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven startup aimed at simplifying sales and marketing software deployment for enterprises. The investment also attracted backing from executives at Postman and Pure Storage.

The startup aims to address a common pain point for enterprises—too many software tools creating operational inefficiencies. Budy's AI solutions seek to reverse this by improving how existing software is used rather than layering on new systems.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Budy’s mission stems from founder Samay Kohli’s previous experiences. “This is my second startup. The previous company scaled up to about $100 million, and as it grew, I found that at each stage we needed to implement new sales and marketing software to accelerate our growth. But what I realised was that every time we introduced a new sales and marketing tool, it made things tougher and more complex.”
 

From RTP Global’s perspective, Budy addresses a large, horizontal problem-solving opportunity that cuts across industries. “It’s a significant problem statement. Anyone using these marketing and CRM software solutions faces these issues, and the complexities just keep increasing,” said Nishit Garg, partner, RTP Global.

Budy is among the first investments from the venture capital firm’s billion-dollar fund. “We are still early in our fund deployment cycle. It will probably take another two and a half years to deploy this fully,” said Garg.

The funding will accelerate Budy’s AI development, focusing on tasks such as optimising Salesforce setups and improving sales pipeline efficiency. Budy aims to cater to high-growth companies with revenues between $25 million and $200 million, offering them a way to scale faster without added technology-related complexities. “We are currently working with three customers and looking to add one or two more,” said Kohli.

Budy's AI agent aims to reduce operational inefficiencies by handling many of the mundane tasks involved in setting up and cleaning software instances. “This allows companies to concentrate on improving their processes rather than complicating them,” said Kohli. By automating processes typically handled by developers, Budy reduces the time it takes to implement sales and marketing software, he added.

More From This Section

Niken Patel

Neuron7.ai secures $44 million in Series B led by Smith Point Capital

PremiumOYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo likely to raise $200 million at 2x valuation of $4.5-5 billion

Jewellery retailer GIVA raises Rs 255 cr in Series B funding round

Jewellery retailer GIVA raises Rs 255 cr in Series B funding round

logistics, warehouse, infra

Logistics automation firm Elixia raises $1 mn in funding round led by JIIF

AI

AI focused robotic startup Perceptyne secures $3 million in seed funding


 

Also Read

GST relief on health insurance: Council likely to take up 4 options

Andrew Ng's AI fund makes first India investment with healthcare firm Jivi

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

LC Nueva Investment announces new venture capital fund to raise Rs 250 cr

Premiummoney, funds, finance,

Inflexor Ventures aims to raise Rs 1,200-1,700 cr for its third fund

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

Venture capital firm CRV planning to do something rare: Give money back

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

Peak XV Partners cuts $2.8 bn fund by 16% on mkt valuation concerns

Topics : Venture Capital Artificial intelligence Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon